NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Not much changed in the boys rankings in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll.
Two new teams broke into the overall Top 10 poll and one new team made its way into the six classification polls.
Rogers stayed on top of the overall poll while North Little Rock checked in at No. 2. West Memphis, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Springdale Har-Ber and Magnolia stayed in the same positions.
Greene County Tech checked into the polls for the first time at No. 8. Blytheville moved into the polls at No. 9.
Russellville fell from No. 8 to No. 10 this week.
Valley Springs received two votes in the overall polls.
Class 6A stayed the same with Rogers leading the way.
West Memphis stayed at the top of the Class 5A polls while Greene County Tech jumped Russellville to come in second. Russellville, Maumelle and Vilonia round out the rankings.
In Class 4A, Magnolia stayed at the top of the polls while Blytheville moved into second place after a Little Rock Mills loss. Mills fell to third, Morrilton stayed fourth and Valley View checked in at No. 5.
Valley Springs remained at the top of Class 3A.
Despite a loss, Dumas stayed at the No. 2 spot in the polls and Bergman remained third.
Elkins moved up to No. 4 while Waldron checked in at No. 5. Waldron was not ranked last week.
Valley Springs, Bergman, Elkins and Waldron are all in Class 3A Region 1.
England stayed at the top of the Class 2A poll with Marianna-Lee a close second.
Lavaca is third, Quitman was fourth and Marked Tree came in fifth.
Flippin also received two votes in the poll.
In Class 1A, Izard County stayed at the top of the polls. There were no changes in the ranking in Class 1A.
