SOUTHSIDE — Overtime is not a time to go cold at the free throw line.
Tuesday night at Batesville Southside High School, the Harrison Goblins were 7-of-12 from the free throw in the three overtime periods. That hurt the team as Harrison fell to the Southerners, 78-77.
In other action, the Harrison Lady Goblins withstood a late Southside charge and came away with its first victory of the season as the team won, 52-48.
Senior Boys
Harrison could not put the game away on Tuesday night as the squad fell to Batesville Southside, 78-77, in triple overtime.
With 1:16 left in regulation, the Goblins trailed, 54-49. Harrison took care of business.
The Southerners were at the free throw with their five-point lead. After they missed a charity toss, Harrison sophomore Gatlin James pulled down a rebound.
James was fouled. He hit both free throws to pull the visitors within one possession.
The tight halfcourt Harrison defense resulted in a steal from junior Ethan Edwards. He scored a layup and was fouled with 56.3 seconds left.
Edwards sank the free throw and tied the contest.
Batesville Southside was waiting for the final shot of the game, but was called for a charge with 18.3 seconds left.
Harrison was unable to convert a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
The Goblins took control early in the first overtime. Edwards had a still and fed the ball to Ben Elliott. Elliott converted one free throw on his trip to the line.
On Southside’s next possession, James had a steal and a pass to Bryce Bonds resulted in a layup and Harrison advanced at 57-54.
The two teams traded baskets with Elliott scoring and later feeding Bonds for a shot to put the Goblins ahead, 61-58 with 1:01 left.
After getting within a point of Harrison, Southside had to foul. Elliott converted on one of those charity tosses with 34.3 left to give the Goblins a two-point advantage.
The Southerners tied the contest with 21.2 seconds left giving the Goblins another opportunity to win the contest. A missed Harrison shot sent the contest to the second overtime.
In the second extra period, the Southerners jumped to a three-point lead, but that was wiped out by a James trey.
Southside hit a free throw to retake the lead, but with 53 seconds left Edwards tied the contest with another charity toss.
The final overtime saw the Southerners make a living at the free throw line. They hit 7-of-10 shots from the line including one with 4.7 seconds left to give the home team a four-point lead.
Logan Plumlee knocked down a trey at the buzzer for Harrison to end the night’s scoring with Harrison on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Southside took a 16-9 lead at the end of the first period, However, a strong second period by Edwards led the team back. Trailing, 30-19 with 2 minutes left in the half, Edwards scored six points and Elliott scored at the buzzer with some second chance points to pull Harrison within, 30-27, at intermission.
Harrison started the third with Bonds and Edwards getting steals and layups to pull the Goblins ahead by a point. The lead changed hands five times and the game was tied twice in the back-and-forth third period. It ended with the home team lead, 42-40.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Edwards with 24 points. Elliott added 19, James 11, Bonds and Abe Glidewell eight each, Timber Crenwelge four and Plumlee three.
Senior Girls
The Harrison senior girls saw a 15-point lead disappear before claiming a 52-48 win over Batesville Southside.
Entering the fourth period, the Lady Goblins led 45-30. However, Batesville Southside turned to the long ball.
The Lady Southerners, who had hit seven 3-pointers in the first three periods, hit three longs shots in the fourth period.
Their last 3-pointer came with 1:45 left in the game to cap a 16-5 run.
Harrison had trouble at the free throw line in the final period. The Lady Goblins were 3-of-8 from the free throw line which included missing the front end of three one-and-one’s with two of those coming in the final minute of the contest.
After Southside had pulled with 50-46 with 1:45 left, the Lady Goblins held the basketball before getting to the free throw line with 52.1 left.
Missing the charity toss, the Lady Goblins then turned to its defense to stop Southside. The team forced a jump ball with 35.2 left in the game.
Southside fouled almost immediately after the Lady Goblins got the ball inbounds.
Once again, the Lady Goblins came up empty with the one-and-one.
Marion Groberg of Harrison pulled down a missed Lady Southerner shot and was fouled.
The senior made both free throws to put the Harrison lead at six points.
As time was expire, the Lady Southerners hit a shot to set the final score.
Harrison and Southside started the night with an outside attack. Both teams hit three treys in the first period as Caroline Cecil had two of those and Mariah Hudson had the third one. Harrison also had two buckets from Kenzie Parker and one from Groberg to take a 15-13 lead.
Maggie Salmon and Cecil each had a trey in the second frame and Brynn Oleson and Groberg each added two baskets each.
Harrison led 33-18 at intermission.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Groberg with 15 points. Cecil added 14, Oleson eight, Parker seven, Hudson five and Salmon three.
