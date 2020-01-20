BERGMAN — Both boys teams found success for Bergman on Friday night in the Panther Palace as they hosted Mountain View.
Bergman finished the night with a 56-45 win in the senior boys contest.
In junior boys action, Bergman rolled to a 53-38 win.
Senior Boys
Bergman added another conference win after a 56-45 win over Mountain View.
The Panthers held a 22-16 lead at the first break and increased the advantage to a 30-22 score at halftime.
Mountain View narrowed the margin slightly in the third period as Bergman took a 39-32 lead into the final frame.
Bergman outscored the Yellow Jackets by a 17-13 score in the final 8 minutes as the home team moved on with a win.
Elijah Royce tallied a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. A.J. Van Lear also added 16 points in the contest, Shelton Welsh 10 points, Asher Fultz six and Chance Carter five.
Junior Boys
Bergman built a big lead early and carried it forward for a 53-38 victory over the Junior Yellow Jackets.
The Junior Panthers turned a 24-6 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 30-14 score at halftime.
Bergman won the third period by an 11-10 score and held on to claim the win, 53-38.
Walker Patton scored 16 points in the Bergman win. Kaden Ponder added 10 points, Tristen Pritchett eight, Mingo Kennedy and Brayden Oleson seven apiece and Bryson Bauer five.
