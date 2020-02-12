After coming off a big Region II win on Saturday afternoon, the Pioneers of North Arkansas College were pitted against Link Year Prep of Branson, Mo.
Northark came up short in the contest, 104-100. With the loss, the team falls to 19-7 on the season.
The Pioneers managed only five treys in the first half as the squad went into the lockerroom trailing, 51-50.
Northark’s Ian Moore got it rolling from the outside in the second half. He drained three long bombs and Tanner Oetting hit two. Devan Hampton hit his second trey of the game in the second half.
Free throws were the difference in the contest for the Pioneers. The team was 21-of-36 from the charity line for 58.3 percent.
Skyler Young led the Pioneers at the free throw line. He was 10-of-14.
The Pioneers were 34-of-77 from the field in the contest. They hit 44.2 percent of their shots.
The team was 11-of-30 from behind the arc for 36.7 percent.
Northark has four games left this season.
A weekend swing will pit the Pioneers against University of Arkansas, Cossatot of DeQueen on Friday night. Then on Saturday, the team will be playing National Park College of Hot Springs.
Sophomore Day will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The team will play Arkansas Baptist College in that contest.
The final regular season game of the season will be on the road on Feb. 22 against Arkansas State University, Mid-South of West Memphis.
This season the Region II will host a four-team playoff for a trip to the district tournament. The event will be held at Harding University in Searcy on March 1 and 3.
Currently Mid-South is on top of the standings with a 4-0 mark. SAU Tech and Northark are in second place with 2-2 marks and National Park College is 0-4.
Leading Northark in scoring was Moore with 20 points. Trent Lippoldt came off the bench to score 18. Young 16, Oetting nine, Hampton eight, Roberto Galvin and Kenny Chambers six each, Deontei Johnson, Alec Buhr and Tyreece Winn five apiece and Garrett Dietsche two.
Young finished the game with a double double as he had 13 rebounds. Lippodlt came up one rebound short of a double double. He had nine boards. Buhr and Winn each had seven rebounds.
Buhr led the team with seven assists.
Winn had four blocks in the contest.
