When it is time to win tight games, the veteran senior class should step up and take responsibility.
Thursday night at Goblin Arena in Harrison, the seniors of Harrison came through in the fourth set of a 4A-Northwest volleyball game against Farmington. The class accounted for 60 percent of the scoring in the final set that gave Harrison a 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 victory.
Olivia Ditmanson did damage on the front line and Katie Estes did the damage behind the service.
Ditmanson had three kills and a tip to help the Lady Goblins to a 13-9 lead.
She scored the next Harrison point with another tip to put Estes serving. Estes connected on two aces and Ditmanson had another kill and Taylor Odom a tip. When Estes hit her last ace, the Lady Goblins led 20-9.
Farmington was not finished though. The Lady Cardinals continued to dig in, but Ditmanson won a joust to put Harrison ahead, 22-13.
Farmington scored the next three points, but Reese Ricketts landed a ball on the Lady Cardinals side of the court.
Farmington pulled within, 23-18, but Sydney Sidani scored the last two Harrison points with kills.
The visiting Lady Cardinals took control fo the first set, but Harrison made a late run that gave the team momentum to take into the second set.
Ricketts started the second with a kill that was followed by an Odom tip. Odom then had a kill to double the Lady Cardinals at 4-2.
Farmington scored next, but Harrison went on a 6-0 run that saw two kills by Brenna Larson and one from Sidani.
With the score sitting on 10-4, Harrison moved to a double-digit lead with Ricketts connecting on a backline kill. Ditmanson had a kill and Brooke Stith an ace.
A Lady Goblin passing error cut their lead to single digits, but Ditmanson responded with a kill and Odom had a block.
Harrison moved to set point with another kill from Ricketts on the backline and the Lady Goblins won the contest with a tip from Kori Parker.
Well placed tips in the third set proved to be the momentum swing for the Lady Goblins.
Odom had a tip that broke a 13-13 tie. She later had a kill to make it 16-14. Then Larson scored three tallies on tips with the third one giving the home team a 20-17 lead.
The set ended with Sidani blocking a Farmington spike.
Harrison will be on the road on Tuesday facing Huntsville. The squad returns back to Goblin Arena on Thursday to face Shiloh Christian in contests that begin at 4 p.m.
In other action, Harrison defeated Farmington’s jayvee team, 25-5, 25-8.
Leading Harrison’s offensive attack was Ricketts with 10 kills, three blocks and one ace. Ditmanson finished with nine kills, three tips and a joust; Sidani seven kills, one tip and one block; Odom three kills, two tips and two blocks; Larson four kills and three tips; Parker one tip and one ace; Estes and Stith two aces each; and Sydni Dufresne and Jasmine Armer one ace each.
