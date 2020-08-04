LITTLE ROCK — In the annual meeting of member schools of the Arkansas Activities Association on Monday, several proposals were passed to implement change in Arkansas high school sports.
There was only one change to effect the play of any sport. In the 2022-2023 basketball season there will be a 35 second shot clock used in high school boys and girls contest.
The use of a shot clock has been used in some holiday tournaments as well as the North Central Arkansas All-Star game.
AAA stated that the purpose of this change was to “align with national high school basketball playing standards.” The vote passed 183-69.
This season soccer will see a change in regulation games and conference standings. In years past, when a regular season contest ended in a tie, a winner was determined by additional play and then a shootout. This season should a game end in a tie, there will be no tie-breaker attempted.
With a tie being introduced in conference play, a new ranking system will be used. Teams that win a game will be awarded three points for the win. A tie will result in one point for each team. A loss will not receive any points.
At the end of the regular season, the point totals will be used in ranking teams for district play. Should there be a tie, the new proposal outlines the tie-breaking standards.
According to the AAA, this motion passed 391-19.
Another run that narrowly passed and will begin immediately, is the use of a qualifying score for advancement to the state golf tournament.
Last season, a pre-determined amount of teams were selected to make the state golf tournament from each conference. Then a certain amount of golfers with the lowest scores on a non-state qualifying team were picked to go to state as individuals.
This season the individuals must score below a qualifying score in order to advance to the state event.
This passed the members, 133-115.
There was a motion before the schools about the realignment of the football conferences in Arkansas. The main change was in the smaller classifications.
There are six classifications in Arkansas football with the largest 16 high schools making up Class 7A. Size of a school is based on average daily attendance of that high school. The next 16 schools are considered Class 6A.
Class 5A has 32 members and Class 4A has 48 members. There are no changes to these classifications.
Class 3A will have 48 schools. The remaining schools will be Class 2A. However, this season there are only 44 schools in Class 3A playing football. Had the rule already been in effect, then the top four schools in Class 2A would be moved to Class 3A.
This proposal passed 236-10 and will begin in the 2022-2024 athletic cycle.
Varsity baseball and softball has a ceiling of games during the regular season. Schools are now allowed to play 30 games in the regular season. District, regional and state games do not count toward that number.
The proposal passed 240-10.
