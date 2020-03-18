The Harrison Goblin football team can add another name to the list of players moving on to play college football.
Senior Landen Stephens announced that he would be a part of the University of Central Arkansas football team next season.
Stephens, who was a defensive end in high school for the Goblins, will be moving to a different position.
“In college, I am not sure yet,” was his reply when asked what position that he would be playing in college.
There are areas that Stephens feels that he will need to improve for college.
“My knowledge of the game,” he started, “and getting bigger and stronger.”
Stephens thinks UCA is great.
“They have a great team and great coaches,” he started. “They have a great atmosphere, great school and campus.”
While at UCA, he will major in kinesiology. Stephens wants to be a physical trainer when he has a professional career.
Football has been a major part of Stephens’ life. He enjoys the sport.
“Everything,” was his answer when asked what he liked about football. “I like the atmosphere, teammates, coaches and the feeling of pride and joy.”
Stephens said that football has taught him, “morals, respect and hard work.”
When playing for the Goblins, Stephens had a favorite memory that stuck out for him.
“Looking to my left and then looking to my right and seeing my teammates going to battle every snap,” he said.
He was an All-Conference and All-State selection his junior and senior season for the Goblins.
Harrison, who finished in a four-way tie for first place during Stephens’ sophomore season, finished the regular season undefeated his junior and senior years. The team also visited the quarterfinals of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs twice and the semifinals once.
Stephens had people to thank about his accomplishment.
“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love,” he started. “My family for having my back and supporting me every day.
“My coaches and teammates for working their butts off and motivating me to be the best I could be,” he continued. “Lastly, I would like to thank the town of Harrison.”
Stephens is the son of Tim Stephens and Nicole Stephens. He is the brother to Talon, Laiklyn, Aspen, McKenna and Paxton Stephens.
