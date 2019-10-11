If it’s not all about me and it’s not all about you, then what’s it all about?
It’s real easy to have a pity party and say ‘woe is me’ when life doesn’t go my way. I was told that the difference between a crisis and an issue is that an issue is when a problem happens to you and a crisis is when a problem happens to me.
There are many of each going on everyday.
I’m scratching my head to figure out why the No. 7 and No. 8 cylinders in my truck are misfiring. It only happens when in drive or reverse and doesn’t do it when in park or neutral. The transmission is throwing codes about circuit issues and the charcoal canister has a low/short sensor signal. The emergency brake light is glowing on the dash even though it hasn’t worked in over 10 years and I think the left front tire might be a bit low.
Why has the Earth not stopped turning until these issues get fixed?
If things don’t go the way that I want, the world doesn’t bend over backwards to make me happy.
Yet it does for some folks.
A certain country on the other side of the world is oppressing their people and for some reason — it’s obviously money and power — people in our country have to be careful about their reaction to it or else they get scrutinized and potentially shut down. Just ask the general manager of the Houston Rockets. The NBA couldn’t decide which country’s people they wanted to support. They walked a fine line trying to say all the right things to keep all the right people happy.
The cost of doing business for big money obviously has no morals… much less self respect.
Things are messed up and selfish power grabbing ideals are getting in the way.
Maybe I’m wrong but maybe I’m right; perhaps it can’t be all about me because it’s all about fixing obstacles in the way of the people with money and power.
Either way, my problems will always be about selfish and self-seeking motives. No matter what is going on, there will always be others who have bigger struggles.
A young couple recently experienced the birth of twins who only survived a short time out of the womb. Their faith and strength through the situation made my engine problems and dash lights seem like small potatoes.
Perspectives that go beyond the end of our nose and see the world as a place that needs help and burdens to bear can be beneficial to society as a whole.
It’s scary to imagine what the world will look like in a small amount of years if the children of this generation don’t realize this situation.
Jesus is the only answer that I can throw in the mix. The alternatives don’t seem to solve anything, but rather seem to make it worse. Everyone has to do their part.
In the meantime, if there are any certified pro-bono mechanics out there, send me a message.
