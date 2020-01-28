FLIPPIN — When five players score in double figures in a high school basketball game, good things usually happen.
Monday night in a makeup game that had been moved because of inclement weather earlier in the season, Valley Springs had five players hit for double digits in posting a 78-54 win over Flippin.
In senior girls action, the Lady Tigers defeated Flippin, 55-35.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs took off early on the way to posting a 78-54 win over Flippin.
The Tigers hit for 25 first-period points as all five starters scored for Valley Springs in the opening period.
Trell Trammell started the game with a long bomb from 3-point range before Isaac Ragland added two free throws.
Brock Knapp scored next before Trammell drained another trey. Knapp scored again before Briley Saunier scored the next six Tiger points as Teagan James was the next Valley Springs player to score.
Valley Springs led, 25-12, at the first stop.
The Tigers moved ahead by 26 points in the second frame, but settled for a 44-24 lead at halftime.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Saunier with 19 points. Trammell added 16, Ragland 15, Braydon Carnahan 11, Knapp 10, James six and Jordan Cape one.
Senior Girls
Six different Lady Tigers scored points in the third period as Valley Springs opened up the contest with Flippin for a 55-35 win.
Valley Springs only led 18-14 at the midway point, but the squad turned on the offense in the second half.
Maura Moore scored first for the Lady Tigers in the third period. That was followed by two Haylie Fry free throws. Moore hit a charity toss before Cayley Patrick scored. Two Whitney Coffelt free throws added to the Lady Tigers’ push. Those came before Patrick nailed a 3-pointer. Halle Miller scored a couple of buckets and Bethany Richardson hit a free throw to give the Lady Tigers a 37-25 lead heading into the final period.
Moore led Valley Springs with 12 points int he game. Patrick put in 11, Miller and Fry nine each, Richardson and Coffelt six apiece and Chloe Robinson two.
