WALDRON — A 25-2 run usually means something good in a basketball game.
Wednesday night in Waldron in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament, the Valley Springs Lady Tigers cruised to an easy 73-32 trip to the state tournament.
Valley Springs ran past the host Waldron in the game. With the win the Lady Tigers have earned the right to play next week in Charleston in the Class 3A Tournament.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action in regional play as the squad will play the winner of the Rose Bud and Elkins contest.
Opening the first quarter with a 17-0 streak, the Lady Tigers left no doubt early as to who would win the game.
Junior Whitney Coffelt scored 15 of those points. She drained two 3-pointers with one of those coming after the team had collected three offensive rebounds.
Coffelt ended the run with a steal and a layup.
The other two points in the opening came from Bethany Richardson.
With the score sitting in 17-2, Valley Springs reeled off the next eight with Coffelt getting two more treys sandwiching a Halle Miller baseline drive bucket.
Cayley Patrick put the last points of the first quarter on board with a layup in the paint.
Valley Springs continued its assault on the Lady Bulldogs. Mattie Watkins hit a trey before Maura Moore completed a three-point play. Later the Lady Tigers took a 30-point lead after Richardson banked a trey.
At the midway point, Valley Springs led 47-14 after scoring a 9-1 streak to end the first half.
To begin the second half, the Lady Tigers scored the first 10 points of the third period.
Valley Springs led 65-40.
In the final period, Waldron scored the first seven points, but Watkins and Chloe Avery each had a trey and Chloe Robinson added two free throws to set the final score.
Coffelt outscored Waldron by herself with 35 points which included hitting five treys in the first period and ended the game with eight long shots.
Richardson pitched in 11, Moore seven, Watkins six, Patrick and Halle Miller four each, Avery three, Robinson two and Haylie Fry one.
