VALLEY SPRINGS — As the junior high conference season nears a conclusion, Valley Springs and Mountain View played a pair of important matchups.
When the day was over, the home team won a pair of contests. Valley Springs defeated the junior girls, 42-29, while the Junior Tigers claimed a 49-46 win.
Junior Girls
Valley Springs set the tone early and held on to post a 42-29 win over Mountain View.
The Junior Lady Tigers started quickly. Valley Springs scored 17 points in the first period while its defense held Mountain View to three points.
Mountain View started to cut into the Junior Lady Tigers lead in the second period. The Junior Lady Yellow Jackets outscored Valley Springs, 12-8, to make it a 10-point contest at the end of the second.
In the third period, Mountain View trimmed three points off the lead, but Valley Springs turned back to its defense and held Mountain View to three points.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Karyce Flud with 15 points. Tia Morris and Aidan Gorton added seven each, Tinley Williams five, Eliza Drewry and Katey Henson three each and Kamryn Miller two.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs broke a third period tie on the way to posting a 49-46 win over Mountain View.
Entering the final period, the contest was knotted at 33 entering the final period.
Mountain View started the contest with a 15-13 lead. Valley Springs took a point off the Junior Yellow Jacket lead in each of the next two periods.
Four 3-pointers in the fourth period by the Junior Tigers helped the team to victory.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Jimmy Reed with 18 points. Maddax Johnson and Kaden Horn nine each, Dason Hensley six, Ethan Slechta three and Peyton Carnahan two.
