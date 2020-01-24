WESTERN GROVE — It took extra minutes for the junior girls game between Western Grove and Yellville-Summit on Thursday night.
Yellville-Summit made a late push to tie the game at the end of regulation but it was the Junior Lady Warriors who came away with a 51-46 overtime win.
The Junior Lady Panthers held a 13-5 lead at the end of the first period.
Western Grove poured out 25 points in the second frame include four shots from behind the arc while holding Yellville-Summit to eight points.
The Junior Lady Warriors controlled a 30-21 lead coming out of halftime and a 40-32 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Yellville-Summit collected 12 points in the final 6 minutes and limited the home team to four points to tie the game at 44 and force overtime.
Western Grove earned seven points in the extra session and Yellville-Summit found two points from the foul line.
Kaleena Ricketts exploded for 33 points in the Junior Lady Warriors win. Jailyn Jackson added eight, Joshanna Middleton four and Anny Stewart and Paige Chaney three apiece.
Yellville-Summit got 14 points from both Abby Methvin and Kinley Morris. Kambree Gibson 10 and Sara Mitchner eight.
