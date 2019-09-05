Teachers don’t get near enough credit for the things that they do and some of the things that they put up with.
Sometimes coaches can weed out the kids with the bad attitudes while requiring respect and discipline in order to accomplish the ultimate goal of putting together a winning team.
Teachers have to make the most with the hand they are dealt.
With the schools back in action, so are the Wednesday night classes at church. My experience the other day with a class of young kids made me tip my hat in appreciation for the teachers that do it on a daily basis.
I grew up knowing that if I didn’t act right in school — or anywhere for that matter — then the consequences would not be to my liking when I got home. My, how the world has changed. Call me old fashioned, but sometimes I want to smack a kid across the back of the head and tell them to straighten up. For some reason, parents nowadays get upset when you treat their kids the way the parent should’ve done already. Apparently the status quo of the day is to do nothing.
Jesus come quickly!
On a lighter and more positive note, some of the kids I see growing up before our eyes are total sweethearts and way more respectful, courteous and polite than I could’ve ever imagined in this sin-cursed world. I think the area we live in has a lot to do with that.
It’s good to hear from coaches that they relate life lessons to the things that kids encounter during sporting situations. Adversity is always one of the main topics.
Patience, kindness, tolerance and love are others because they aren’t things that come natural to most folks. I sure have to work on those everyday. Without getting into a bunch of examples of each one of those, sports can teach all those things in one way or another.
Never giving up and good sportsmanship are some of my favorites.
I recently missed a long birdie putt on the disc golf course and my immediate reaction was to throw my disc marker at my bag in a fit of rage. I was not a shining example of how to respond to adversity. Luckily there were no kids around to think that my frustrations were an ok way to respond to my lack of accomplishing the task at hand. However, there were a few adults playing along that knew not to say a word. Status quo worked to my advantage, but I didn’t feel any better about it.
I’d like to think that maybe I wouldn’t have done that if my kids were around.
Almost everyday I hear somebody say “I just needed to vent about that.”
Sometimes actions speak louder than words. Sometimes words really don’t need to be said.
No matter how you look at it, the things we say and do — or don’t do — can have a lasting effect on the people around us.
I appreciate the kids in my Wednesday night class at church who are able to behave. I’m also grateful that the ones who don’t behave are in the right place to learn about the more important things in life.
I learn a lot myself.
A coach mentioned recently that parents don’t always know the things that our kids learn and display in practice, therefore we shouldn’t ridicule the coach because of the way he makes decisions based on what he does know from practice. He also noted that coaches don’t always know the things that go on in the home of a kid.
There’s a happy medium somewhere, hopefully we find it before it’s too late.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.