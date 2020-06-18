There is a reason why we’ve all heard the phrase about history repeating itself.
George Santayana is credited with the quote that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
When I was somewhere around 3 years old, I burned the tops of my fingers on a hot stove at my grandmother’s house. I vaguely remember the incident and I’ve heard the story several times since from my parents. The scars are still visible today (30-something years later) and aside from the occasional burn from getting things out of the oven, I haven’t done it since.
Sometimes we have to learn things the hard way. It took an awareness of situations repeating themselves before Santayana made that statement in his 1905 book “The Life of Reason.”
I see the things that are happening in the world today and can’t help but wonder if all these knee-jerk changes and destructions to appease people will come back to bite us.
Only time will tell.
My father used to take me on rides through an area outside of Marshall where a part of our family was raised around the time that book was written. We always took my grandmother and great-grandmother with us. Dad always stayed quiet while the ladies reminisced about old times and told stories that we wouldn’t have heard anywhere else.
I wish I would’ve paid more attention and even took notes back then because many of those stories are lost to history. We took our kids on that drive a while back and things look so much different than they did back when I was a kid. I knew very few of the old stories and dad did the story telling this time.
Just like when I was younger, my kids paid little attention and were more interested in watching the birds fly and the cattle graze.
There’s also a saying that “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Now I’m confused.
I’m also trying to become a history buff on some things around the area.
I figured out real quick when starting the “Gyms of Times Past” series that most of the best references for stories on the old buildings weren’t on Earth anymore.
Luckily, some people had the foresight to write some things down on paper and secure pictures before too much time passed.
Hopefully my generation will be doing the same.
Lots of history is being forgotten and I wonder what we will be repeating someday.
2020 needs to be documented as precise and accurately as possible, nobody deserves to go through this again.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
