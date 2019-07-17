FORT SMITH — After creating a winning streak in legion baseball to begin the month of July, the Ramsey Motor Wranglers have had the script flipped.
A pair of losses on Tuesday at Fort Smith to begin a six-game road stretch now puts the Wranglers in a five-game streak of being short on the scoreboard.
Tuesday’s opening game ended in a 7-2 loss followed by a 15-9 defeat in the final game of the doubleheader.
Fort Smith 7, Wranglers 2
Ramsey Motor got behind early and trailed the entire way on their way to a 7-2 loss.
Fort Smith put the Wranglers in a hole in the bottom of the second inning by putting three runs on the board.
With one out in the top of the third, Glen Nelle was walked to get just the second Wrangler runner on base in the ballgame. Trayson Hicks then hit a single up the middle to begin building momentum. Teagan James connected with a shot into left field for an RBI single to send Nelle across home plate and get the Wranglers on the scoreboard.
Briley Saunier followed with a sacrifice fly into center field that scored Hicks and the Wranglers were one step closer, trailing 3-2.
However, Fort Smith added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning to make the ballgame a 7-2 affair.
Bodie King was walked in the sixth inning and teammate Bryce Bonds put a hit into the outfield but neither runner was able to work their way around the bases before the third out.
Tyler Hutcheson connected on a double down the left-field line in the seventh, but was left stranded to end the ballgame as Fort Smith took the opening game win.
“Trayson Hicks pitched well enough to win the first game,” Wrangler head coach Steve Williams noted. “But we just had too many mistakes.”
Hicks and Nelle accounted for both of the Wrangler runs in the ballgame.
Hicks, James, Jake Plumley, Bonds and Hutcheson all recorded a hit in the contest.
Fort Smith 15, Wranglers 9
The second game of the doubleheader was a high-scoring affair but Ramsey Motor found themselves on the losing end, 15-9.
The Wranglers put up three runs to begin the second game. Hicks led off with a single into left-center field and James added a second hit with a drive into right field. Saunier was then walked. Jake Plumley and King were also walked as Hicks and James rounded the bases for the first two runs of the game. Saunier later scored as Ty Phillips was hit by a pitch before the next three batters were retired to end the top of the first inning.
Fort Smith made the game closer by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning to get within, 3-2.
Plumley was then walked on four pitches to begin the third inning and maneuvered his way around the bases to account for the lone Wrangler run in the third.
Fort Smith added two more runs in the third to tie the game at four apiece.
Cameron Miller was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning before Hicks was walked to put a pair of runners on base in the fourth. James then hit his second single of the game and all three runners scored before Saunier was issued a base on balls and King added a single into right field.
The Wranglers took a 7-4 advantage into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Fort Smith didn’t hold anything back on offense in the fourth.
The home team put 11 runs on the scoreboard and took a 15-7 lead to end the inning.
Hutcheson and Nelle added a pair of runs in the final inning but it proved to be too little too late as Fort Smith claimed the series sweep over the Wranglers with a 15-9 win.
Williams commented about the turning point of the game in the fourth inning, “You can’t give up an 11-run inning and expect to beat anybody.”
Hicks and James scored two runs each in the Wrangler loss. Saunier, Plumley, Hutcheson, Miller and Nelle each accounted for one run.
Ramsey Motor will travel to Siloam Springs on Friday for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
