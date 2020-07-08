BATESVILLE — The Ramsey Motor Wranglers were looking for a surge on the road Monday and Tuesday as they visited North Central Arkansas and then Batesville.
The only win of the combined trips came during the second game against North Central Arkansas on Monday.
After a 9-8 loss in the opener on Monday, the Wranglers pulled off a 5-4 victory in the nightcap.
The trip to Batesville on Tuesday resulted in two losses, 11-3, 9-0.
NCA 9, Wranglers 8
Ramsey Motor took an early lead but couldn’t hold off their North Central Arkansas opponent in a 9-8 loss.
Facing a 2-0 hole after one inning, the Wranglers poured out five runs to take a 5-2 advantage.
Breckin Duck scored the first run after a single to left field and Logan Plumlee followed suit with another single before scoring to tie the game.
Tristan Thompson scored when Timber Crenwelge was walked to keep the bases loaded and Tyler Hutcheson added a RBI with a single. Crenwelge and Hutcheson later scored on a single by Noah Moix before the inning ended with the Wranglers holding a 5-2 edge.
Cole Keylon opened the top of the second by getting hit by a pitch. Duck made it a 7-2 ballgame after smashing a pitch over the outfield wall for a two-RBI home run.
The third inning was the last run for Ramsey Motor when Kaden Quandt scored on a Bryce Bonds sacrifice fly.
NCA closed the gap in the fourth and ended the game with the go-ahead run.
Wranglers 5, NCA 4
The lone win of the road trip came in the second game on Monday.
Facing a 1-0 deficit, The Wranglers scored three runs in the second inning. Thompson scored after reaching on a double. Crenwelge got Thompson across the plate with a double and later scored when Jarrett Wilson was walked with the bases loaded. Plumlee got the RBI after another walk which brought in Quandt to make it a 3-1 Wrangler lead.
The opponent added another run in the bottom of the second but Ramsey Motor got it right back when Keylon was walked and then scored when Thompson hit a double into left field.
The next run came when Keylon was walked and then scored when Crenwelge put a ball into play.
NCA added two runs in the bottom of the fifth but the game ended on a grounder to second base that gave the Wranglers the 5-4 win.
Batesville 11, Wranglers 3
The Wranglers scored late but couldn’t get past a large deficit in an 11-3 loss.
Batesville scored two runs in the first and five in the second inning. Another three runs were scored while holding the Wranglers scoreless entering the fifth inning.
Facing a 10-0 hole, Ramsey Motor scored two runs from Teagan James and Keaton Brown with Bonds earning one RBI.
Batesville added another run to make in a 11-2 edge after five innings.
Keylon was walked in the sixth and worked his way around the bases for the final Wrangler run.
Batesville 9, Wranglers 0
The final game of the week ended in a 9-0 shutout in favor of Batesville.
Zach Still managed a single to center field in the second frame while Trayson Hicks and Cameron Miller each sent a shot to the outfield in the third inning. None of the runners managed to find home plate and the Wranglers faced zeroes on the scoreboard.
Batesville found numbers with one run in the first and seven scores in the third frame. One run for Batesville in the fourth set the final score at 9-0.
Another set of road games begins next week with Ramsey Motor going back to Batesville on Monday and then to Fort Smith on Tuesday.
The state tournament begins on July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.