Arkansas AA American Legion Baseball has come to an end for the Ramsey Motor Wranglers.
The home team made a run in the state tourney which featured nine teams competing at the Equity Bank Sports Complex.
After losing the first game to Jacksonville by a 17-13 score, the Wranglers entered the second day in the losers bracket. Ramsey Motor kept their season alive on Saturday morning with a 5-3 win over Hot Springs Village and advanced to play Fort Smith. A late rally sparked a 4-3 win over Fort Smith and the Wranglers moved on to the third day. Siloam Springs proved to be the final game of the season for Ramsey Motor as the home team was defeated, 11-1.
Siloam Springs 11, Wranglers 1
The third game in the loser’s bracket ended the Wrangler’s season against Siloam Springs, 11-1.
Siloam Springs scored two runs in both the first and second inning while the Wranglers were left with runners stranded in both innings.
Trayson Hicks and Briley Saunier each recorded a hit in the first while Bodie King reached base with a single in the second but all runners were forced back to the dugout when each inning ended without scoring.
Neither team scored in the third and Siloam Springs added another run in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.
The Wrangler offense continued to struggle and it was three up and three down in the fourth.
Siloam Springs grew the lead to an 11-0 edge to end the top of the fifth inning and forced the Wranglers to play their way out of a run-rule defeat.
With two outs, Ty Phillips got to first base after beating the throw to the bag in a potential double play. Hicks then hit a line drive to left field that moved Phillips to second. Teagan James followed with a double into center field that scored Phillips.
Saunier was then walked to load the bases with Wrangler power hitter Jake Plumley waiting in the on-deck circle.
No runners were able to advance for the home team and the Ramsey Motor Wranglers ended the season with an 11-1 loss.
“We loaded the bases with one of our best hitters at the plate,” Wrangler head coach Steve Williams commented. “We just didn’t have another comeback that time.
“I told our players after the game that we ended the season with 11 players,” Williams continued. “But it was the group that wanted to be there and put team first! That’s when it became fun and that’s when we played our best baseball.”
Phillips scored the lone run in the Wrangler loss.
Hicks finished the final game with two hits and James, Saunier, King and Glen Nelle had one hit each.
Wranglers 4, Fort Smith 3
The second game of the loser’s bracket proved to be the most exciting for the Wranglers against a familiar foe in Fort Smith. Ramsey Motor finished the game with a walk off 4-3 win.
The Wranglers were trailing by a 3-2 score entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hicks led off the inning with a single into left field to begin building momentum. James followed with a drive into the outfield that advanced Hicks to second. Saunier then laid down a well-executed bunt to move all the runners and load the bases.
Plumley then finished the game on the first pitch with a hard-hit ball that stayed just fair into left field to send Hicks and James across home plate for a walk-off win.
“He hit it down in the left-field corner about a foot off the foul line,” Williams exclaimed. “He smoked it hard! It would’ve cleared the bases but we only needed two runs.”
Hicks scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third to give the Wranglers the opening lead, 1-0.
King added another run in the fourth with a single up the middle and worked his way around the bases after errors and a sacrifice fly to left field from teammate Tyler Hutcheson.
Hicks scored two runs in the ballgame along with a pair of hits. James and King both scored one run with two hits. Saunier finished with two hits. Nelle hit a double in the sixth and Plumley finished with one hit which proved to be the game winner.
Wranglers 5, Hot Springs Village 3
The Wranglers took an early lead in the first game of the loser’s bracket and advanced with a 5-3 win over Hot Springs Village.
Ramsey Motor scored all the runs they needed in the top of the first inning as they were the visiting team on the scoreboard.
Hicks opened the game with a walk and advanced after a sacrifice bunt by James.
Saunier was then walked and Plumley reached after getting hit by a pitch. Hicks and Saunier scored when King connected on a shot into right field to give the Wranglers a 2-0 lead.
Cameron Miller added a pair of runs with a triple up the middle that scored Plumley and King.
Miller added the final run of the inning to give the Wranglers a 5-0 advantage.
Hot Springs Village added one run in the second and two runs in the fifth to get within, 5-3.
Hicks, Saunier, Plumley, King and Miller added one run apiece in the win.
King had two hits in the ballgame and Miller added one.
Jacksonville 17, Wranglers 13
The opening game of the tournament for the Wranglers was a high-scoring affair. Ramsey Motor finished on the short end in a 17-13 loss.
Jacksonville shot out to a 6-0 advantage after the first inning.
In the bottom of the second, Ramsey Motor responded.
Plumley opened the bottom of the second in the four-hole spot with line-drive down the left line for a stand-up double. Bonds then reached on an error while scoring Plumley.
With two outs, Hutcheson hit a short blooper to get on base. Nelle was then walked to load the bases. Hicks then approached the batters box and hit a double into left-center field that scored Bonds and Hutcheson to get the Wranglers within, trailing 6-3.
James proceeded to hit a hard line drive past the shortstop and into the outfield that scored Nelle and Hicks. With James on second, Saunier was walked to put two runners on base with Plumley up to bat for the second time in the inning.
Plumley sent the first pitch sailing over the wall in left-center field for a three-run dinger to give the Wranglers an 8-6 lead before the end of the inning.
Neither team scored in the third inning and Jacksonville added three runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth and amassed seven runs in the sixth while keeping the Wranglers from scoring.
Trailing by a 17-8 score in the bottom of the sixth, Hicks added one run after being walked and moved around the bases by hits from Saunier and Plumley.
Jacksonville was held scoreless in the top of the seventh and Ramsey Motor faced a 17-9 deficit to enter the bottom of the seventh inning.
Miller began things for the Wranglers with a hard hit to the shortstop that resulted in an error. Hutcheson then blasted a triple up the middle that scored Miller. Nelle followed with a single up the middle to score Hutcheson. Hicks continued the hitting spree with a shot into left field that scored Nelle and the Wranglers were within, 17-12.
James then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Hicks to third before Saunier drove the ball to left field while scoring Hicks.
The 17-13 score was as close as the Wranglers would get and Ramsey Motor fell short in the first game of the tournament and moved to the loser’s bracket.
Williams commented about the heart of his team in the opening game, “We battled back and took the lead early, just couldn’t hang on. We were down by nine runs going into the bottom fo the seventh scored five runs. They never quit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.