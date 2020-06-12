CLINTON — The first road trip of the American Legion schedule for the Ramsey Motor baseball team took the Wranglers to Clinton for a doubleheader. Only underclassmen traveled for the trip and the team got some valuable experience.
The first game went the way of the Wranglers with an 11-3 victory but the nightcap finished with Clinton taking an early lead and giving Ramsey Motor a 10-5 loss.
“Our timing isn’t quite there yet but it’s getting better,” coach Matt Rodden commented after the games. “We’re squaring up with more balls and much less strikeouts. A few errors hurt us but I’m proud of the way we played. They played hard with good energy and the pitching is getting better.”
Wranglers 11, Clinton 3
A big second inning propelled the Wranglers to their first win of the season by an 11-3 score on the road.
Ramsey Motor left two runners stranded entering the bottom of the first inning and Clinton put two early runs on the board before the Wranglers got the bats back for the second frame.
The majority of the damage was done in the second inning as the Wranglers added nine runs to the scoreboard.
Kaden Quandt, Mason Smith and Kohen Phifer all reached to load the bases with no outs. Joey Stoeckle hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Quandt. Bryce Bonds followed by singling up the middle to score Smith. Abe Glidewell added another run and a RBI after a single that send Phifer across home plate.
With Bonds at third and one out, Glidewell stole second before Jarrett Wilson earned an infield single that sent Bonds home to make it a 4-2 Wrangler lead.
Tyler Hutcheson was then walked to load the bases before Timber Crenwelge earned a single to left field that scored Glidewell and Wilson.
Crenwelge later scored off a wild pitch to make it a 7-2 Wrangler lead.
Tristan Thompson and Smith both reached later in the inning and scored after a series of Clinton errors to put Ramsey Motor ahead, 9-2.
Clinton added one run in the bottom of the second but it would be their last time to cross home plate. Ramsey Motor led, 9-3, entering the third inning but couldn’t add to their lead until later.
Stoeckle added a run in the top of the fourth after hitting a single and then getting drove in when Bonds earned a RBI single into right field.
In the fifth inning, Wilson reached on a drive past the third baseman and later stole second base. Hutcheson sent a sacrifice fly to right field that brought Wilson in for the final run of the game.
Clinton 10, Wranglers 5
The momentum shifted in the second game as Clinton pulled away for a 10-5 win.
Ramsey Motor put on the first run of the game in the top of the second when Tristen Thompson reached with a walk and then scored after a RBI single to center field by Crenwelge.
Clinton got the bats again and added four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead back.
The Wranglers didn’t score again until the fifth inning where they entered trailing, 8-1.
Glidewell, Noah Moix and Hutcheson each reached base in succession and found their way around the bases for runs to narrow the deficit to an 8-4 score before going to the bottom of the fifth inning.
Clinton added two runs in the sixth and Ramsey Motor’s only remaining run came from Cole Keylon in the final inning. Keylon was hit by a pitch and then stole second before Plumlee drove him in the rest of the way after a double to left field.
The loss moves the Wranglers to a 1-3 record on the early season.
“Sometimes we have to go through a rough patch getting started,” Rodden noted. “We’re looking forward to this weekend and next week.”
The Wranglers practiced on Friday and travel to Fort Smith for a four-game round robin with Bryant, Texarkana, EAP and Fort Smith on Saturday and Sunday.
