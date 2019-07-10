A week away from the baseball diamond didn’t faze the bats of the Ramsey Motor Wranglers.
The North central Arkansas legion baseball team from Salem visited Jack Williams Field on Monday evening and were sent home with a pair of losses at the hands of the Wranglers.
Action began with Ramsey Motor taking an early lead in the first game and never looking back on their way to a 12-4 victory
The nightcap was more of the same as the Wranglers claimed the lead in the third inning and held on to finish with an 8-2 win to take their third victory in-a-row dating back to the end of June.
Wranglers 12, Salem 4
Three innings resulted in multiple runs for the Wranglers as they cruised to a 12-4 win over Salem in the first game of the doubleheader.
Salem put one run on the board in the top of the first before handing the bats to the Wranglers.
Trayson Hicks led off the bottom of the first with a single and advanced to third after a pair of passed balls. Jake Plumlee followed with an RBI single into right field that sent Hicks home to tie the game, 1-1.
Salem was held scoreless in the top of the second and the Wranglers went right back to work.
Tyler Hutcheson was walked and Glen Nelle was hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on the basepath. A wild pitch advanced both runners in scoring position. Hicks accompanied the momentum with his second hit of the day with a double into the outfield that scored Hutcheson and Nelle to put the Wranglers ahead, 3-1.
With two outs, Briley Saunier sent a shot into centerfield and cruised around the bases for a stand-up triple that scored Hicks to increase the lead, 4-1. Saunier then scored on a passed ball with Jack Plumley up to bat.
Plumley then crushed a two-one pitch over the left-center field wall for a solo homer to put the home team further ahead, 6-1.
The score held until the top of the fourth when Salem managed one run on a fielding error.
Ramsey Motor got it right back and then some.
Teagan James hit a single up the middle to open the bottom of the fourth inning. Saunier followed with his second triple of the game while sending James home. Plumley was then walked to put runners on the corners with Bodie King up to bat. King took advantage with a line drive down the right line for a hit that scored Saunier and Plumley. The runs gave the Wranglers a 9-2 lead after four innings.
Salem put six runners on base in the fifth inning, but the Wranglers were able to limit the opposing team to just two runs.
A 9-4 edge for Ramsey Motor continued to grow as they began the bottom of the fifth with the top of their lineup.
Hicks was walked and stole his way to third base before James was walked to put runners on both ends. Saunier continued his hitting streak with a hard-hit single to the second baseman that never warranted a throw. Hicks scored off of the Saunier hit.
James and Saunier both scored on passed balls during the ensuing at bat and the fifth inning ended with Ramsey Motor holding a 12-4 lead.
Neither team added another run the rest of the way and the Wranglers ended the game in the seventh with a 12-4 win.
Hicks and Saunier each scored three runs in the win. James and Plumley added two runs apiece while Hutcheson and Nelle each crossed home plate once.
Hicks earned the win on the mound pitching 5.0 innings. He allowed three runs on one hit with two strikeouts and six walked batters.
Trey Curbow grabbed the save pitching 2.0 innings. He struck out two batters and walked three.
Wranglers 8, Salem 2
Both phases of the game continued to excel for the Wranglers in the second game of the doubleheader. Ramsey Motor ran away with the game in the third inning and finished with an 8-2 win to sweep Salem.
Salem put two runs on the scoreboard to begin the game, but it would prove to be all they would be able to get past the Wrangler defense.
Ramsey Motor took the runs right back in the bottom of the first inning.
Hutcheson and Saunier were both walked and then advanced on a passed ball. With no outs, Curbow delivered a drive up the middle to send both runners home to tie the game, 2-2.
Neither team scored again until the Wranglers took the bats in the bottom of the third.
Plumley wasn’t given the chance to swing the bat and was walked on four pitches. He then stole a pair of bases before teammate Bonds was walked to put runners on the corners. Bonds stole second and then both runners advanced on a passed ball with Plumley giving the Wranglers a 3-2 lead.
Ty Phillips reached first after a hard hit to the second baseman that couldn’t be handled while scoring Bonds to go further ahead, 4-2.
Drew Hankins was then walked to put a pair of runners on base. Dameon Ireland followed by bruising a two-one pitch to the left-field wall for a stand-up double that scored Phillips and moved Hankins to third base.
With a 5-2 lead, King followed with a smashing hit to the wall in right field that resulted in a two-RBI triple that scored Hankins and Ireland.
The Wrangler went through the full order in the third inning after Saunier hit a double into right field with two outs that scored King and gave Ramsey Motor an 8-2 advantage.
Neither team was able to add any more runs the rest of the way and the home-team Wranglers finished with their second win of the night after an 8-2 win over Salem.
Hutcheson, Saunier, Plumley, Bonds, Phillips, Hankins, Ireland and King all accounted for one run in the ballgame.
Ireland picked up the win on the mound for the Wranglers. The righty threw 2.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit with one strikeout and three walks.
Bonds pitched 2.0 innings of relief allowing two hits and struck out two batters.
Phillips closed the game in the final inning and allowed one hit and walked one batter.
The Wranglers played Fort Smith on Tuesday in a doubleheader at Jack Williams Field and will travel to Batesville on Thursday for a rescheduled game. Sunday they will host Siloam Springs for their final home game of the regular season at 1 p.m.
