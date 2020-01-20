YELLVILLE — Homecoming festivities were on the agenda at Yellville-Summit on Friday night.
One home town team came away with a victory while one was on the short end of the scoreboard.
Yellville-Summit won the senior boys contest, 50-40, while Marshall won the senior girls game, 51-21. Marshall claimed the junior boys contest, 40-31.
Senior Boys
A Yellville-Summit surge at the end of the third period put the Panthers in control of the game for a 50-40 triumph.
Yellville-Summit's Ryan Fletcher hit a bucket to put the Panthers ahead 25-18.
Matt Gregg hit a shot and Blayn Harness nailed a trey for the Bobcats to make it a 25-23 contest with 2:52 showing on the clock.
Kyle Dobbs hit a free throw and Ben Cantrall hit a field goal for the home team.
Marshall missed on its next possession, but Paden Horn stole a Panther pass and fed it to Isaac Bramlett for an easy Marshall score.
Uriah Sandridge connected on a Panther free throw, but Bramlett scored two points to pull Marshall within a deuce.
Cantrall answered the basket and Yellville-Summit's Eli Cagle hit a second chance off-balance shot for the Panthers at the buzzer to give them a 33-27 advantage.
Lilan Bouric of Marshall started the second half scoring.
However, Yellville-Summit hit the next 11 points to put the game away. Six of those points belonged to Holiday Derosier. Cantrall and David Derosier each scored a field goal and Dobbs hit a charity toss to account for the 11 points.
Sanad Rabadi hit a free throw for Marshall to end the run and set the third period score at 44-30.
The Bobcats got within eight on two occasions in the final frame, but they couldn't get any closer.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was David Derosier with 13 points. Cantrall added 12, Holiday Derosier and Dobbs eight each, Fletcher six, Cagle two and Standridge one.
Marshall was led by Harness with 10 points. Gregg and Bramlett added nine each, Horn six, Bouric five and Rabadi one.
Senior Girls
Marshall scored the first 14 points of the game and never looked back in a 51-21 win.
Caitlyn Bammel started the game with the first points for Marshall.
Isabelle Horton scored inside twice in a row for the Lady Bobcats.
Her first score came after taking a pass from Kristan Hargrove and the second score came after Marshall had collected three offensive rebounds.
Madison Myatt then added a free throw for the Lady Bobcats before Hargrove hit a shot.
GleeAnna Housley scored next for Marshall before Hargrove drained a trey to complete the 14-0 run to start the game.
Avery Dearmore hit a free throw for Yellville-Summit to account for the point in the first quarter for the home team.
Hargrove scored at the buzzer to make it a 16-1 contest.
Jacy Riddle put the Lady Panthers on the board first in the second period.
However, Marshall grew its lead to 28-5. Mariah Crespino nailed a trey for Yellville-Summit with 2.1 seconds remaining in the half to set the midway score at 28-8.
Leading Marshall in scoring was Horton and Hargrove with 14 points each. Housley chipped in nine, Myatt and Sarah Hale three apiece and Bammel and Ressie Reves two each.
Yellville-Summit was led by Crespino with 11 points. Allie Edmonds added four, Abby Brantner and Riddle two each and Dearnore and Hailey Layton one apiece.
Junior Boys
A 20 point second quarter led to a Marshall, 40-31, victory over Yellville-Summit.
The Junior Bobcats led, 9-4, after the first period. The big second frame put them ahead, 29-12.
Leading Marshall was Payton Deprirst with 15 points. Jessie Ragland added 10, Bryce Griffin six, Andy Granado three and Anthony Loggins, Paul Hacker and Samuel Benefield two apiece.
Yellville-Summit was led by Robert Howell with nine points. Landen Keiner added five, Bryce Ott, Dawson Dillard and Kody Martin three apiece and Kamden Norberg, Tristan Teel, Trent Purdom and Memphis Gibson two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.