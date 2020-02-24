DECATUR — The 2A-1 District Tournament was a stepping stone for Yellville-Summit to get to regionals.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers both ended their experience in the district tournament with a loss.
It was in the finals for the senior boys where the Panthers suffered a 36-25 loss to Flippin.
The Lady Panthers were defeated in the semifinals by a 47-23 score to the Lady Bobcats of Flippin.
Senior Boys
Yellville-Summit had a No. 1 seed in regionals on the line with a district finals matchup against Flippin on Friday night.
The Panthers got behind early and despite a push in the third period, Yellville-Summit was handed a 36-25 loss.
Ben Cantrall opened the game with a 3-pointer followed by a bucket by Ryan Fletcher to account for all five of Yellville-Summit’s first-quarter points.
Flippin had a 12-5 lead at the end of the first.
The Bobcats extended the advantage by one point after holding the Panthers to four points from David Derosier and a free throw by Eli Cagle.
Flippin came out of halftime with an 18-10 advantage and Yellville-Summit cut away at the lead by outscoring the Bobcats, 9-4.
Holiday Deroiser scored five points while Kyle Dobbs and Cagle each contributed a basket.
Yellville-Summit couldn’t continue the momentum in the fourth period as Flippin outscored the Panthers by a 14-6 mark to take the win.
The loss puts Yellville-Summit as a No. 2 seed in the regional and the Panthers will play Hackett on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
David Derosier’s six points led Yellville-Summit against Flippin. Holiday Derosier, Cagle and Cantrall added five apiece and Dobbs and Fletcher two each.
Senior Girls
Yellville-Summit watched the deficit grow through the first three periods as Cotter ended the Lady Panther’s district run in the semifinals, 47-23.
Kambree Gibson scored the lone point for Yellville-Summit in the first period as the Lady Panthers were in an 11-1 hole at the first break.
Gibson hit a field goal to start the second period followed by a pair of free throws by Jacy Riddle. Mariah Crespino ended the first half with a shot from behind the arc but Flippin had built a 28-8 lead going into halftime.
Allie Edmonds found her touch with a pair of buckets into third and Crespino hit two freebies.
Flippin’s lead expanded to a 43-14 mark going into the fourth period.
Yellville-Summit outscored Flippin by a 9-4 difference in the final frame but ultimately fell to the Lady Bobcats.
The Lady Panthers will continue their season with a date against Danville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Class 2A West Region Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.