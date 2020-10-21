Below is the text of the resolution proposed by Harrison City Council member Chris Head. The resolution was originally prepared for the city of Jonesboro to consider, but city attorney Grant Ragland revised the text to reflect the city of Harrison.
A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY OF HARRISON ARKANSAS IN SUPPORT OF RESTORING FREEDOM, CHOICE, OPPORTUNITY, AND GOVERNANCE BACK TO LOCAL AND STATE ELECTED OFFICIALS
WHEREAS, the City of Harrison Arkansas is a thriving city responsibly enacting ordinances and affirming resolutions for the safety, prosperity, and wellbeing of its citizens, visitors, and
businesses; and
WHEREAS, the citizens of the City of Harrison Arkansas have elected local officials in a Mayor and a City Council to lead our city; and,
WHEREAS, the City of Harrison Arkansas has demonstrated the ability to lead in trying times and in difficult circumstances, by hearing from experts, business leaders, and citizens; and,
WHEREAS, the City of Harrison Arkansas has demonstrated its ability to create a civil environment that is attractive, an economic atmosphere that is conducive to success, and a diversity of industry that is growing providing our citizens a wide range of employment opportunities; and,
WHEREAS, our local businesses have demonstrated tremendous courage, perseverance, restraint, and outstanding decision-making capabilities; and,
WHEREAS, the citizens and businesses of the City of Harrison Arkansas have suffered and continue to suffer undue damage and harm resulting from the diminishment of personal responsibility and the freedom to engage in commerce and live, move, and have our being as a result of an exercise of excessive and inconsistent State control and power over local governments, businesses, and schools beyond what is reasonable, right, and true; and,
WHEREAS, being in a state of emergency since March 2020, the citizens and businesses of the City of Harrison, Arkansas feel the perpetual extension of a state of emergency by means of the Emergency Services Act is an overreach of the spirit of the law and a main contributor to the said damage and harm;
THEREFORE; BE IT RESOLVED THIS______day IN THE YEAR 2020 THAT THE CITY OF HARRISON ARKANSAS supports and strongly encourages an end to the inconsistent, harmful, and damaging directives and policies against the citizens, schools, and businesses of the City of Harrison Arkansas. We now implore the Governor of the State of Arkansas to restore a Representative Government of the people, by the people, and for the people by ending the practice of perpetually extending the state of emergency without direct legislative involvement and returning governing authority back to local and state elected officials.
