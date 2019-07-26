EUREKA SPRINGS — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) released their African serval residents into a new habitat on June 12. Its creation was made possible by the Roop family.
A crowd gathered at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge a little before 10 a.m. just as there was a break in the rain showers to commensurate the grand opening of the new enclosure, which is 200 feet long, 40 feet at its widest, and 27 feet at its most narrow.
Animal Curator, Emily McCormack, greeted attendees with a speech recognizing the Roop family’s generosity.
“Thank you guys so much for donating,” McCormack said. “… Making a habitat forever helps animals — not just these today, but some in the future.”
Gesturing to the Roop family, she continued, “For them, it’s a legacy for their family — for their kids and grandkids, who are here. It takes people like that to keep the mission going here at the Refuge.”
The family was also recognized with a special sign placed on the perimeter fence of the enclosure and had the honor of opening the doors to release the servals.
A group of three servals, consisting of males Bowden and Whistler, and female Giselle, were released during the ceremony. As rain began to trickle from the sky once more, Bowden was the only one brave enough to peek through the doors and slowly creep out to explore his new space. Next door neighbor, Chloe, a lioness, demonstrated interest in the potential new friend but was quickly dismissed with a “hiss” from Bowden.
“For smaller cats, a lot of times things are a little bit scary,” McCormack warned earlier during her speech, telling the crowd she hoped the servals would emerge when they opened the doors.
Once the crowd dispersed, Whistler and Giselle finally made an appearance and spent time investigating their updated surroundings.
Servals, Sammy and Enzo, who were rescued as kittens last July, will be introduced to the other three once they all have time to get comfortable with their surroundings. They along with Tigger, a Savannah Cat rescued along with Sammy and Enzo, will get their chance in the habitat in the upcoming days.
Construction on the habitat began early in the winter; maintenance and animal care teams, as well as volunteers, worked through spring furnishing the space with a heated/cooled building, natural rock formations, wood features, firehouse hammocks and a pool. The team faced several obstacles, including unpredictable weather and material delays.
Now that the project is finally completed, guests can view it as part of the regular guided tour offered by TCWR. In the summer, walking tours depart every hour on the hour starting at 10 a.m. with the final one leaving at 4 p.m. Guided trolley tours are also available every hour on the half hour beginning at 10:30 a.m; the last one departs at 3:30 p.m.
Visit tcwr.org for more information about Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TurpentineCreekWildlifeRefuge/ to see a live stream of the serval habitat release.
