Following over 14 years of employment with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas, Vickie Watts has announced her retirement set for May 29. After a 22-year career with Millbrook Distribution Services – Harrison, Vickie began with Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas as Housing Assistant and quickly rose in 2007 to the position of Director of Housing.
The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas manages apartment complexes for seniors living on a low income in Baxter, Benton, Carroll, Marion, and Washington counties. Vickie met the program’s challenges and triumphs as Director with a professional and caring attitude. The Housing program, complexes, staff, and tenants are sure to continue to benefit from Vickie’s strategic leadership by the foundation she has developed and implemented while Director.
Vickie and her husband Don are longtime residents of Harrison where Vickie enjoys family time,
photography, her flower gardens, and travel.
Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas congratulates and wishes Vickie the best as she
enters into a new chapter in life.
