2020 is an Easter that we all will not forget. We all are in this together I had plan today like everyone did. My plan was to make breakfast ahead and take to the sunrise service and go to church. Well, I did watch my church on my Facebook with Bro Curtis at the Oak Grove Freewill. Happy Easter today.
On April 8 the good lord took another one of Glick family Jack Rowlett will be remembered for sense of humor, his caring for others and his friendliness. He loved spend time with his family and friends and going to auctions, yard sales and thrift stores. His family, his wife Julie Rowlett his son David Rowlett, his daughter Lisa Rowlett Carlson and husband Joel of Witter Arkansas and the rest of his family has our deepest sympathy. He will be missed by all of us. I know I had been missing him at the yard sale and Jack will be missed.
Michael Chapin and Mckayla Gordon and twins Kynlee Jae and Greyson Lynn and Kim Gordon were Friday lunch guest of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon.
Did anyone see what I seen Friday, April 10 at 11 a.m. I saw a big airplane when I top the Gay Shipman hill it was just a little above the trees it couldn't climed the mountain by Cosmic Cavern so it head north toward Carr Lane and a cousin heard something that sound like the motor was out. Does anyone know anything?
Alice George went to her new home in heaven. I remember her when we use to bowl together she was a sweet person. The family has our deepest sympathy. A Country Pickup Man died of complications from COVID 19 Sunday March 29 at age of 61.
His biggest hit was Pickup Man he found out he had on March 27 and died 2 days later in Nashville at age of 61. The family has our deepest sympathy.
