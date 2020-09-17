Personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. Boone County Collector Amy Jenkins said people really should come in now and pay their personal property taxes for several reasons.
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway has the county building under strict COVID-19 protocols. Visitors to the building have to do several things. Masks are required to enter the building. Patrons have to sign in plus leave a phone number. Temperatures are checked and a few questions are asked about health and recent travel.
“If we get a lot of people in here at the last minute, we could be backed up and they might have to wait outside. And if it is raining, that would be bad,” Jenkins said.
The 2019 personal property taxes can be paid several ways.
Payments can be made by phone or online payments are accepted at ar.gov/booneproptax.com with an additional 2.8% fee for using a debit or credit card.
Checks can also be dropped off any time of day or night in the secure box located in the parking lot next to the loading dock ramp.
Arkansas law states mailing a check is another way to pay, but it must be postmarked by Oct. 15, or it will be assessed with a 10% penalty and interest accrues on real estate taxes. Make a check out to Boone County Collector and mail to P.O. Box 1152, Harrison, AR 72602.
Jenkins said people can always pay in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and they remain open at lunch.
“The sooner you pay the shorter the line will be,” Jenkins said.
“If you come to pay in person and you see a long line, you can always drop off the check in the drop box outside the office. We ask that you only put checks in the box, and envelopes are provided,” she added.
The collector’s office is on the first floor of the Old Federal Building located between Shelby’s and Sam Alexander’s Pharmacy. The only entrance to the building is on the side closest to Shelby’s. The phone number is (870) 741-6646.
