After months of investigation and anxious waiting, it was finally time to hear the expert’s opinion on how to improve the community and economic development for the area.
Several business leaders, entrepreneurs, county and city officials were present and many attended online for the Economic Development Strategy Roll Out Plan presented by Jim Fram.
Fram is a certified economic developer with International Economic Development Council and nationally recognized to work and prepare the report. He engaged with many people in the community, focus groups and statistical information to form the plan.
“The plan I’m going to present today is more tactical than strategic,” Fram said. “These are some things that would probably apply to any community your size initiating an economic development program. Things you can do to get on the radar screen of those people who bring capital investment and jobs to the community.
“I would be remiss if I did not identify and thank the #believeboonecounty effort for kick starting the economic development enthusiasm in this region.”
Fram began by telling the group that economic development is a team sport and a very expensive hobby. “This team sport requires input, ideas, dollars and energy from the entire community.”
Fram said successful growing communities have some similarities, including (land and buildings), resources (adequate funding) and a clean modern community that offers an attraction to a highly qualified workforce.
“You will also find an apparent camaraderie among the leadership in both private companies and in public entities,” Fram said.
One of his favorite sayings is, “Great communities invest in themselves.”
Business development
Goal One is to covet and promote the existing primary employer base through an aggressive business retention and expansion program.
Goal Two is to make Harrison the “hotspot” for retail development in the north central Arkansas region. He encouraged the leaders to participate in the Retail Academy made possible with a grant from Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District. Fram suggested a “fact sheet” be developed on all potential development sites and buildings, including ownership, status for marketing, traffic counts, location data and any available incentives.
He also encouraged joining the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and attending the Red River exhibit in Fort Worth.
Fram suggested when they attend this regional meeting to go with a printed list of things the city can provide to a retail development project.
Goal Three is to prepare Boone County and Harrison to attract new businesses and primary employers. He suggested a consistency to the city, county and chamber’s websites with links shared to make sure everyone in the community knows who the point person is for economic development.
Fram also identified the need for a new business park. The existing industrial park has only one five-acre site left for attracting industry. “You need to form a task force and identify a minimum 300-acre site for the Boone County Business and Technology Park,” he said.
He encouraged the school districts and college to continue their development of the Advanced Manufacturing Center and praised the Workforce Initiative Network for its work in training the next generation’s workforce.
Placemaking
Goal One is to ensure the area becomes identified universally as a diverse and inclusive community.
Goal Two is to implement a vibrant downtown development program. “I know the CORE Project would be expensive, but would, along with the Newton County project, it would be a ‘game changer’ for the region and specifically for Harrison. Identify some ‘champions’ for this project and pursue this aggressively,” he said.
One tactic is to develop a strategy for “moving” empty buildings in the downtown district, to host “Pop Up” Saturdays and provide free Wi-Fi downtown.
Fram encouraged “wayfinding signage.”
“While Harrison enjoys beautiful welcome signage, there is a need to help visitors find Harrison City Hall, the courthouse, chamber office, historic downtown square and other important places,” he said.
Fram said with the Johnny Morris development happening in Newton County, now is the time to recruit some additional hotel chains. “New accommodations will be needed and used. Don’t let this opportunity to benefit economically from this project slip away to the north.”
Fram has encouraged the Ozark Mountain Tech Corridor, which is a coordinated effort with Taney County, Branson and Springfield, Missouri. “The Highway 65 thoroughfare from Springfield, Missouri, to Harrison is one of the top traffic generators. Harrison must become an active addition to enjoying the economic boom. Springfield, Branson and other communities are more than willing and ready to welcome Harrison to the family.”
Fram also mentioned the traffic issues, economic development funding and product development.
Visit Harrison-Chamber.com for a link to see the presentation and a downloadable document of the plan.
