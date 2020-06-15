Services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in the field across from Joe Powell's home in Green Forest; arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Joe B. Powell of Green Forest, was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Green Forest, to Jess and Una (Coxsey) Powell. Joe passed away and was united with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 9 (2020) in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 91.
Joe lived most of his life tending to the family farm in Green Forest, where he and his wife, Freida, raised chickens and cattle. When he was not working on the farm, he operated bulldozers and heavy equipment for over 50 years, leveling the pads for over 1,000 poultry houses. He loved the Lord with all his heart and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Green Forest, serving the church with many years of commitment and wisdom. He was completely devoted to his family and was always there for them in unconditional love, purposeful teaching, and everlasting support.
Joe enjoyed spending time with those he loved — family, friends, and so many others he knew and cared for. Whether it was in sharing a meal, a cup of coffee, or a drive through the countryside, he wanted everyone he spent time with to feel important, cared for, and loved. Joe had a way of touching the lives of everyone he came into contact with. He had a way of showing kindness that inspired everyone. He loved to share stories of his life, his family, and most importantly, the story of Jesus. While we’re brokenhearted to let him go from this earth, we’re comforted in knowing he finished the race, kept the faith, and is now in his spectacular heavenly home — and we can only imagine it’s become even more spectacular since he arrived.
Joe is survived by daughters, Sandra Powell, of Green Forest, and Cindy Luebbering and husband Gregg, of Green Forest; two grandchildren, Nick Luebbering ,of Berryville, and Anna Luebbering, of Green Forest; one sister, Frances (Powell) Blanchet; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Freida Powell; an infant daughter, Cherri Kaye; and his siblings Carm, Vernon, Gene, Clint, Mattie Lee, R.T., Mary Katherine, D.K., John, and Barbara.
Memorial donations for Joe B. Powell may be made to the Pickens Cemetery, c/o Anstaff Bank, P.O. Box 1900, Green Forest, AR 72638 or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 550, Green Forest, AR 72638.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
