I’m looking out my backyard window and noticed the lilac is blooming, in just the last couple days and the crab apple tree is just beautiful. I just love Spring. The Red Buds have bloomed all over and the dogwoods will be out in the next few days. I put out humming bird feeder in hopes they will arrive soon.
Happy birthday to Ridge Nuessner April 6, and happy birthday to his uncle, Jamie April 12.
Happy wedding anniversary to Cotton and Misty Rogers, April 10.
Lead Hill School FFA Greenhouse is open for business daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call ahead for an appointment. The school office 870-436-0506 or Abe Clary, 870-416-0599. I’ve been in there a couple times this week. They have a great variety.
Our Fire Station is hanging on to April 25 for their Spring Flea Market. They want to wait a couple more weeks before they consider canceling due to the virus. To reserve tables call Sammie Obrien at 870-715-5676.
VFW Post 10417, Lead Hill, scheduled Annual Meeting has been postponed due to the coronavirus. At the banquet, the post honors students essays. The theme is “What Makes America Great” Patriot’s Pen contest winner is Talan C. Tall; winners of the “Voice of Democracy”, 1st place, Phoenix Tappy; 2nd place, Destiny Davis and 3rd place, Zachary Danes. Congratulations to all the winners. Students in the Art Contest for Young American Creative Patriotic Art are finishing up their artwork and will be judged at the Post level. Winning art will be sent to state for further judging. Good luck to all.
Lead Hill VFW Post 10417 Auxiliary welcomes new member Genitta Harris. Genitta is wife of dedicated member Billy Harris. Meetings take place at the School Cafeteria on the 3rd Tuesday of the month with a potluck at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. For information contact Edna Gardner, Auxiliary President at 870-436-7643.
Ozark Homeward Bound Rabies Shot Clinic has been tentatively moved to April 25 at the DC Community Center.
The AARP Free Tax Service is also postponed.
