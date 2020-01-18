What a weekend we had this Jan 10, 11, 12. On Thursday we start out with a Spring rain in the 60 degree temp. and then about 5 p.m. the temp. hit 70 and then they said we were under a tornado warning for Berryville, Green Forest, Alpena and the hard rain we got and then on Saturday sleet snow and freezing the car's up and I was suppose to have went to a painting class at church and with a froze car. I did not make it we were painting the pick up truck I love old truck and old trailer. Hope to do it again and no ice.
I saw on facebook where War Eagle really got the rain it up close to the bridge. They were worried about the mill. I got to go to War Eagle last year. I really had a good time over there look forward to this year.
The good lord look down and said come home my child June Horton left us Jan. 6 she was a sweet lady that will be miss by all of us. The family has our deepest sympathy.
On Jan. 7 Donna Butler got a phone call from Eldon, Missouri that her Uncle Johnny DeGraffenrie had went to heaven home. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Congratulations to Michael Chapin and Mckayla Gordon on the birth of twin girls born Dec.16, 2019. The two young lady got the name pin on them Kynlee Jae weight 6 lbs. and 1 oz. and 18 1/4 long and Greyson Lynn come into world weighing 5 lbs. and 11 oz. and 18 1/2 long. The happy grandparents Junior and Kimberlyn Chapin and Brady Miemillin and Kimberly Gordon. The great grandparents Danny and Linda Deatherage, Cherlyn Alvard, Elmer McKinley Chapin, Johnny and Linda Gordon and Larry & Donna McMillin. Great- Great Grandparents Bill Alvard and Margaret (Gordon) Locke. The two young ladies are going to have help from all of their grandparents congratulations.
A get well to Shirley McAlester who they had to rush to the Harrison Hospital for back surgery. We wish her a get well soon.
Friday Kevin Lowe, Sue Lowe John Lowe went shopping in Branson West and Branson and had dinner from Carol Country Cafe Friday night fish night.
