2:21 a.m. – A caller reported some information regarding a break-in at the old junior high. Information forwarded to the original investigating officer.
2:23 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, speeding and fictitious tags with bond set at $825. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD and on a warrant out of Kansas.
5:55 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject was going from building to building knocking on doors at The Links and was possible under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer located the 31-year-old man, who said he was running from someone but refused to elaborate. He was later given a ride to a relative’s residence.
7:24 a.m. – A caller reported some mailboxes damaged overnight on Highgrove Road. An officer said it appeared a vehicle got too close and damaged two mailboxes. Information noted for future reference.
7:38 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose around the Oasis Apartments. Animal Control was notified.
8:56 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a license plate reported stolen from a vehicle in Yellville the previous night. Officers were notified.
9:08 a.m. – An employee at Arkansas Workforce Services went to the HPD to report a male subject who created a verbal disturbance at the agency. He was advised to contact the HPD again if the subject returned.
10:32 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Sullivan Pharmacy. An officer left a statement form for the caller to complete at the station for a formal complaint.
10:46 a.m. – An employee at Heritage Heights Apartments reported receiving threats from two tenants. A formal complaint was filed.
10:50 a.m. – A caller requested an officer accompany her to retrieve property from a storage unit. Assist completed.
10:55 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving an envelope in the mail that contained suspicious material. She was advised the letter might have been delivered by mistake because it came from a business.
11:46 a.m. – A man called to report he had been assaulted by two male subjects at an address on South Ash. An officer said the suspects were gone when he arrived and the caller showed no signs of injuries consistent with the alleged incident.
11:49 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been involved in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck, but he wasn’t sure where it happened. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:18 p.m. – A caller reported someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:34 p.m. – A caller reported a puppy missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
1:01 p.m. – A man called to report a three-foot-long snake on the deck of a residence on Old Farm Road. Animal Control was notified.
1:17 p.m. – A caller reported a woman had been sleeping in a vehicle that was running at Sonic on Main Street for about an hour and there was a small child in the car. An officer said the 42-year-old woman showed no signs of impairment and would be returning to her residence a few blocks away.
1:25 p.m. – Springdale Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 68-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $1,057.54. Dispatch confirmed the warrant as valid, but the man had been cited and released and the warrant would remain active in the system.
1:39 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two unwanted subjects at the store. An officer issued the 27-year-old man and 48-year-old woman written warnings for criminal trespass and they agreed to move along.
2:50 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Share & Care.
2:55 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Bergman. Animal Control was notified.
3:08 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested for a house on West Alma that was under foreclosure. Officers were notified.
4:13 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking very close to the roadway on Capps Road. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:02 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in a sharp curve on Bunker Road.
6:15 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Cottonwood Road. Officers were notified.
7:03 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North Oak. An officer said the owner arrived on scene to take the dog and he was advised of the potential consequences.
7:37 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was at her residence at The Links threatening her new boyfriend. An officer said no one answered the door at the apartment, but he spoke to the woman and she wanted her ex-husband to be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
8:04 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General reported a male subject shoplifted food items and left the store on foot. An officer located the 26-year-old man walking on the square and issued him a criminal trespass warning for the store.
9:02 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile foster child had a knife and was stabbing boxes with it. When they tried to take the knife away, the boy refused and said he was allowed to have it. An officer spoke to the boy about the potential consequences of his actions.
9:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject hit her on the parking lot outside Country Mart. She said the incident happened earlier and she was already back home. A few minutes later, the man called to report he had been assaulted on the parking lot outside Walgreen’s. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for treatment and would go to the HPD later if he decided to file a formal complaint.
